Saudi Arabia - Sahm Capital, a fintech-driven financial company licensed by the Capital Market Authority, announced Sunday the appointment of Fayik Abdi, Saudi Arabia’s first Winter Olympian, as its official brand ambassador.

Fayik made history by representing the Kingdom at the Winter Olympics, becoming a symbol of determination and ambition. His journey has been hailed as reflecting the spirit of a new generation of Saudis exploring new frontiers and redefining what is possible.

“At Sahm Capital, we see the very same qualities in our investors and our people: ambition, resilience, and a forward-looking mindset,” said Mohammed Asiri, CFO of Sahm Capital. “Fayik’s achievements underscore our vision of enabling progress and creating opportunities for growth in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

The company said the partnership with Fayik aligns with its mission of expanding market access and delivering innovative investment solutions. Sahm Capital emphasized that, guided by Vision 2030, it seeks to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic future by empowering investors to achieve their goals.

Through the collaboration, Sahm Capital and Fayik aim to inspire a new generation, showing that whether on the slopes or in the financial markets, courage and ambition pave the way to success.

