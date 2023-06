Doha:The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has granted Paywise (Dibsy) a licence to provide digital payment services in a continuation of the efforts to develop and reinforce the financial technology sector (Fintech).

In a tweet, QCB said that the number of companies under QCB's supervision in the Fintech sector has reached nine companies.

