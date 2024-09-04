Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the Mena region, has announced the launch of Mashreq Neo Corp, an innovative digital banking platform designed to enhance the customer experience for corporate clients.

Mashreq’s Neo Corp digital banking platform provides access to a range of cash management and trade services – including account services, payments, collections, import and export trade services, and guarantees – from an intuitive interface with easy navigation, digitising the customer journey and increasing efficiency and convenience. Its ‘one-click’ design philosophy permits access to more than 80% of all functionality with just one click.

Real-time data and analytics enable businesses to make informed decisions quickly and accurately, while 24/7 availability means clients can access critical information and perform transactions anytime, anywhere. Advanced security features ensure all transactions are conducted safely and securely, protecting sensitive information.

Innovative possibilities

Ahmed Dayyat, Country Head, Mashreq Bahrain, said: “The new platform represents our commitment to enabling innovative possibilities for our clients and reinforces our long-held presence in the country. By providing a truly customer-centric platform that delivers a faster, more efficient and user-friendly digital experience, whilst providing actionable insights through real-time information, Mashreq can enable businesses in Bahrain to streamline their banking operations and drive greater financial efficiency.”

Mashreq Neo Corp is built with a deep understanding of the unique needs of corporate clients and their increasing demand for efficient, fully digital services. The platform was developed utilising the latest state-of-the-art, scalable native cloud microservices architecture with the ability to deliver banking services via web banking, mobile, host-to-host and next-generation application programming interfaces (APIs). Such APIs also provide direct connectivity to a business’s customer apps, e-commerce sites, supply chains and broader industry ecosystems.

Victor Penna, Global Head of Global Transaction Banking at Mashreq, said: “Our overarching goal is to be the region’s most progressive, inspirational challenger bank, and we do this by leveraging technology and innovation to deliver our ultimate aim of offering a superior client experience. Our industry alignment and expertise give us an edge in the corporate banking space, where platforms such as Neo Corp are not just standalone services; they are integral parts of a larger ecosystem that places customers at the heart of our operations. We are delighted to expand the reach of our Neo Corp offering, and to further drive digital transformation in the corporate banking landscape in Bahrain.”

Mashreq Neo Corp is set to be rolled out across other countries in the Gulf region in the coming months, underscoring the bank’s commitment to strengthening its regional presence with the strongest possible digital offering.

