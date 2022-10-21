Saudi Arabia - In the past few days, Luna Space Financial Company witnessed the rebranding of Skyband Financial to become “Nami” Fintech.



The company has been operating in the Saudi market since 2020, after obtaining the necessary official licenses & permits from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Whereby, the company, under its new identity, aims to make a quantum leap in the financial services provided to the financial sector and other sectors benefiting from these services.



This strategic development for the company is aiming to contribute in achieving the Financial Sector Development Program objectives, one of the Vision 2030 Programs, aiming to transform the financial sector in Saudi Arabia. Nami’s contribution to support the sector through providing new advanced solutions and technologies that create a distinctive experience for all partners and clients, and will reflect on all members of the Saudi society.



The launch took place along with the approval of "Nami" to be the first entity in the Kingdom to obtain e-receipt service license from the Saudi Payments.



Currently, the company is providing network connectivity services to several banks, other POS service providers, and major merchants, as well as, a package of services for selling and leasing POS terminals to banks and financial companies.



The services include installation, maintenance, and customer support services. In addition, selling and installing POS terminals directly to all merchants and entrepreneurs, providing all necessary services and tools for POS management, maintenance, and prompt support. These services are available and provided in 23 cities in all of Saudi Arabia’s regions.



In addition, "Nami" is working on providing more services in payments and tech solutions that will help partners, merchants and entrepreneurs efficiently manage their financial operations, which will be announced in due course in the near future.



On this event, Mr. Abdulmohsen Al-Sudairi, CEO of “Nami”, said: “In light of Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most developed countries in the field of financial technology, pushing towards reaching the objectives set for digitizing financial transactions, relaying many benefits at the national level economically. Furthermore, we are keen about working on "Nami" to be a vital resource for this sector through our unique ideas and innovative solutions, creating a unique experience for the clients of this sector, engaging with all segments of society.”



Al-Sudairi stated that obtaining the license for "Nami" to provide e-receipt services is a strong motivation for the company at this stage to continue providing new solutions and ideas.



He explained that the digital receipt has many advantages in digitizing operations in a modern and eco-friendly manner. The service automatically saves receipts digitally for both the customers and merchants, reduces costs for merchants, contributes to preserving the rights of all parties, raises the financial and environmental culture of community members, and contributes to achieving environmental sustainability.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).