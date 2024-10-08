New Delhi: In an attempt to foster digital and financial cooperation between the two countries, India on Monday launched the RuPay cards in Maldives to enhance the ease of payments for Indian tourists visiting the island nation as well as for Maldivian nationals visiting India.

Both nations have also agreed to work towards establishing a Maldivian Consulate in Bengaluru and an Indian Consulate in Addu City, the joint statement released by India and Maldives stated.

Following the comprehensive bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, India has agreed to share its expertise in the implementation of digital and financial services and to work in the development of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) through the launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Unique Digital Identity, Gati Shakti Scheme and other digital services to enhance e-governance and delivery of services through the digital domain for the people of the Maldives.

Both nations have also decided to work towards establishing an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair at the Maldives National University to promote people-to-people linkages.

New Delhi and Male also called for enhancing air and maritime connectivity to facilitate ease of travel, support economic engagement and promote tourism.

Regarding health cooperation, both nations agreed to work towards the recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia by the Maldives Government as well as the establishment of India-Maldives Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the Maldives to grant access to affordable and quality generic medicines from India.

President Muizzu is on a five-day state visit to India. This is his first bilateral visit to India.

He visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

President Muizzu will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru, where he will be attending business events.

He arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit and was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.