Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, is launching an open and fully sponsored training program in partnership with The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) to support women in fintech in Saudi Arabia.

The six-week part-time course begins in February 2023 and is open to women who work in tech, fintech, or financial services. GeideAct is part of Geidea’s commitment to accelerate building an inclusive fintech sector. Graduates will receive a Certified Fintech Practitioner (CFP) qualification.

The program covers key fintech topics, including how fintech impacts business models across banking and finance, different strategies for growth, and how risk and regulation affect fintech development across the globe. Participants will also learn about the latest technologies and how they impact product design and distribution.

Renier Lemmens, Group CEO at Geidea said: “By providing women in Saudi Arabia with access to training and development, GeideAct delivers a more inclusive, and diverse Saudi fintech talent bank. GeideAct is all about accelerated learning, and as the largest fintech in Saudi Arabia, we are giving back to a vast pool of young talents to help them to become future fintech leaders.”

The CFP program is for early-to-mid career professionals and entails twice-weekly 45-minute sessions for six weeks, so that working professionals can fit their studies around their schedules.

Lemmens continued: “We view the CFP qualification from LIBF as the first of many GeideAct programs. The program enables women to participate in the growth opportunities that the fintech sector offers. We are launching the GeideAct program in Saudi Arabia, and planning to introduce the initiative across all markets where we operate.”

Kareem Refaay, Managing Director of GCC & Mena at The London Institute of Banking & Finance said: “Leveraging over 140 years of excellence in the banking and finance industry, LIBF is delighted to partner with Geidea. Through collaboration on the Certified Fintech Practitioner qualification and the provision of world-class faculty expertise, we look forward to advancing female professional development in Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector.”

Course enrolment requires intermediate English language skills and a managerial role with exposure to fintech, technology, or financial services.

