A subsidiary of e-payment firm Fawry, Fawry Dahab, has penned a partnership agreement with PayMe to enable Egyptian expatriates in the Gulf region and worldwide to conduct financial transactions and pay bills electronically in Egypt from abroad through the PayMe smartphone application, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership between Fawry Dahab and PayMe enables millions of Egyptian expatriate users to settle all kinds of payments, such as service bills, school, and university fees, driving licenses and car fees, club memberships, medical and social insurance, and execute all financial transactions within Egypt, through the PayMe application.

PayMe is working on adding additional services alongside bills and payments to meet the needs of expatriates, as well as through partners in many countries, aiming to expand its service offerings globally.

Fawry Dahab prioritizes Egyptian expatriates abroad, targeting over 12 million Egyptian expatriates to provide them with the most innovative payment services and financial technology solutions.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).