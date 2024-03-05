Cairo – Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments penned an agreement with PayMe Digital to bolster payment services targeting expats worldwide, according to a press release.

Fawry Dahab and PayMe will join forces to enable Egyptian expatriates in the Gulf region and globally to carry out financial transactions and pay bills electronically in the Arab Republic from abroad via the PayMe app.

The payment transactions cover service bills, school and university fees, driving licenses and cars, club memberships, medical and social insurance, and more.

PayMe offers reliable and secure technological solutions through an omnichannel model via mobile applications and partner integrations. It also aims to add further services to meet the needs of expatriates and scale up its service offerings worldwide.

Meanwhile, Fawry Dahab targets more than 12 million Egyptian expatriates to provide them with advanced payment services and enhanced financial technology solutions that will help them easily conduct financial transactions and pay bills in Egypt from abroad.

Waleed El-Sayed, General Manager of Fawry Dahab, stated: "Fawry adopts an ambitious plan towards expansion into international markets and forming various partnerships in many sectors, enriching Egyptian expatriates in all countries with a package of innovative digital solutions that help them carry out their digital transactions."

Dharrar Al-Nasif, a Board Member of PayMe, commented on the partnership with Fawry: “Through the agreement, we seek to reach them, with a package of the easiest and safest financial technology solutions, to complete their payments from abroad, as well as send remittances to Egypt.”

Last month, Fawry and LA Market teamed up to reinforce digital transformation and provide multiple electronic services to all the various sectors in Egypt.

