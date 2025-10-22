Cairo: Money Fellows registered a total transaction value exceeding $1.50 billion since its launch, backed by over $60 million in funding from local and international investors.

The platform crossed 8 million users, with more than 2 million rotating savings groups completed through its app, reinforcing its position in Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.

Money Fellows is the first Egyptian platform to secure an integrated experience combining digital savings groups, smart saving solutions, and a prepaid card.

In partnership with Banque Misr and under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, these services enable users to easily join savings circles, pay installments, or receive payouts through multiple payment methods.

Ahmed Wadi, Founder and CEO of Money Fellows, stated: “Through our services, from digital savings groups to smart saving solutions and prepaid cards, we aim to provide simple, real-life solutions that help people save and access financing more flexibly and transparently.”

Wadi added: “The success of Money Fellows is not just measured by numbers, but by the positive impact it creates in people’s lives, enabling millions to achieve their goals and improve their financial well-being.”

The CEO noted: “We aim to reimagine traditional financial systems into safe, organized digital solutions, offering a seamless experience that helps users save and access financing to meet both short- and long-term aspirations, ultimately building a more aware and sustainable financial society.”

Currently, the fintech company serves around 350,000 monthly active users through over 50,000 issued prepaid cards. It also operates more than 40 distribution points across Egypt.

Money Fellows signed 328 B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) partnership agreements with leading companies and institutions.

