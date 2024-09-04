Egypt - EG Bank, in collaboration with the USAID-funded Egypt Business Program and DAI, has launched the Mint FinTech Accelerator, as per an emailed press release.

This initiative aligns with the bank's strategy to expand its partnerships, attract a broader customer base, and strengthen its leadership in Egypt's financial sector.

The Mint accelerator offers emerging fintech companies a valuable opportunity for growth by providing an intensive training program and fostering an innovation-driven environment.

The program aims to create strong partnerships between these startups and EG Bank, paving the way for new collaborations and innovative financial services tailored to diverse customer needs.

This initiative is designed to support financial inclusion in Egypt by bringing new customer segments into the financial system and creating job opportunities.

Key benefits of Mint include providing startups with essential funding, training, and consulting, as well as building partnerships between startups, EG Bank, and other industry partners.

