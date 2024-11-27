Egypt - e-finance has signed an agreement with Cassava Technologies to explore collaboration and joint expansion opportunities across Africa, as per a statement.

Cassava Technologies will bring its extensive infrastructure and pan-African experience, while e-finance will contribute its leadership in Egypt’s digital transformation and financial technology sectors.

The collaboration is expected to introduce innovative solutions to Egypt’s market and enhance digital offerings across the continent.

The partnership was signed during the 28th Cairo ICT Exhibition and Conference.

Cassava Technologies, headquartered in the UK, operates across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the US, with services spanning fiber networks, satellite communications, data centers, renewable energy, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

e-finance, established in 2005, has played a pivotal role in developing Egypt’s digital payments infrastructure.

The company has grown into a technology-focused investment group with a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries, supporting the country’s digital economy and financial inclusion initiatives.

