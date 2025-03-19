Arab Finance: Contact Financial Holding has signed an agreement with Fawry to expand their partnership by integrating Contact’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) service across Fawry’s payment network, which includes over 370,000 points of sale and its online platform, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration strengthens the strategic relationship between the two companies, offering Contact’s customers more flexible payment options through Fawry’s digital solutions.

It also extends beyond BNPL to include fintech services such as e-payment gateway and bill payment aggregation, enhancing financial accessibility.

Aligned with Egypt’s digital transformation strategy, the partnership supports financial inclusion efforts by promoting electronic payments and reducing reliance on cash transactions.

This move reinforces Contact and Fawry’s commitment to developing comprehensive digital payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the Egyptian market while improving transaction security and efficiency.

