Qatar - Doha Bank, one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions, and PayTabs Group, a payment orchestration solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), have signed a strategic partnership to provide value-added services that enhance the e-Commerce ecosystem for merchants in Qatar.



The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar’s cashless economy, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and promoting innovation in digital payment solutions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



"At Doha Bank, we are committed to empowering businesses with secure, efficient, and innovative financial solutions that support the growth of Qatar’s digital economy. This partnership with PayTabs reflects our dedication to fostering local entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and the continued evolution of digital commerce in the country," said Dimitrios Kokosioulis, the deputy chief executive officer of Doha Bank.



Eyad Musharbash, Regional Head and Operating Partner for the PayTabs Group Levant and Southern Gulf, said this partnership is a strategic milestone in its Mena expansion.



"PayTabs Group will collaborate with Doha Bank to help build Qatar’s cashless economy by enabling SMEs, e-commerce platforms and corporate enterprises with secure, innovative and cost-effective digital payment solutions that align with the nation’s vision for a connected, inclusive future," he said.



This strategic alliance underscores both organisations’ shared vision to strengthen Qatar’s position as a regional hub for digital innovation. Through this collaboration, Doha Bank and PayTabs Group will jointly support merchants, entrepreneurs, and corporations by providing secure, seamless, and future-ready digital payment solutions.



The initiative reflects Doha Bank’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable economic growth, key pillars in achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

