Cairo – Egypt-based fintech and customer loyalty app Zeal secured a $4 million funding round led by Raed Ventures and Cur8 Capital, along with strategic angel investors.

The app will use the investment to expand its technology solutions across the EMEA region, following its recent expansion into the UK market, according to a press release.

The fintech startup anchored the payments industry by teaming up with leading entities, such as Ingenico and Network International.

Omar Ebeid, the Founder and CEO of Zeal, commented: "This investment will accelerate our journey towards utilising AI to revolutionise retail customer engagement on a global scale.

“We are committed to broadening our impact, with a focus on connecting billions of customers with millions of retailers," Ebeid added.

Wael Nafee from Raed Ventures mentioned: "The global payment acquiring space is hungering for value-added service disruptors that can propel the next phase of innovation.”

“We believe that Zeal's holistic product is a key innovative solution to payment service providers and ---[point of sale] POS manufacturers globally," Nafee continued.

In line with its growth plans, Zeal seeks to lead the charge in becoming the leading Value Added Service solution for payment acquirers and merchants globally.

