LONDON/SINGAPORE - Bitcoin fell by as much as 5.7% on Tuesday in its largest one-day drop in two weeks, as a wave of selling hit cryptocurrencies and other risk assets, such as stocks.

The price was last down 5.25% at $63,806, having hit a two-week low of $63,555, while ether dropped 5.1% to $3,326.

Bitcoin is still showing a 52% gain for the year so far, as investors have piled into U.S. exchange-traded funds backed by spot bitcoin.

