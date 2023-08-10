Bahrain - Beyon Money, a part of Beyon Group, has partnered with Bahrain’s payment channel Sadad to offer its international remittance services on all its machines across the kingdom. It covers 49 overseas destinations including UK, US, Africa, EU and GCC.

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has partnered with Bahrain’s most secure and innovative payment channel, Sadad, to offer Beyon Money’s International Remittance services on all Sadad machines across Bahrain.

The agreement was signed by Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone and Sadad CEO Dr. Mohammed Rifat Alkashif during a meeting held at the Beyon Campus, Hamala, Bahrain.

The collaboration expands Beyon Money’s popular digital remittance services, which today covers 49 international destinations including the UK, US, Africa, EU and the GCC, and enables them to be accessed from Sadad kiosks.

All beneficiaries added to the customer’s Beyon Money application will be reflected in the kiosk for ease of sending cash in a few simple steps.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone said: "We are delighted to partner with Sadad to enable our customers to pay in cash via the user-friendly and extensive kiosks’ network to send funds overseas to their families and business associates."

"The deal with Sadad is in line with our strategy to enhance our services and increase the freedom of choice for customers,:" he stated.

"We are committed to continuously enhance the range of products and services available from Beyon Money, and with this addition users can remit money fully digitally within the app from their bank account through their debit card, from the Beyon Money Card and Wallet, from our Flexi Invest and - with Sadad kiosks - also in an automated way through cash," added Mancone.

Sadad CEO Dr. Mohammed Rifat Alkashif said: "We are pleased to welcome Beyon Money as a partner to our merchant’s network. This agreement brings a new level of convenience to our customers who can now easily make international and domestic remittances countrywide, around the clock, seven days a week using our kiosks."

"We are committed to continuously providing innovative digital services in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital transformation strategy, as well as providing reliable, secure and convenient payment methods," he added.

