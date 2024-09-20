UAE – Apex Group Limited obtained a licence from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) fund manager for Phoenix Venture Partners, according to a press release.

Phoenix Venture Partners Limited (PVP) came together as a Technology Venture Capital firm that invests in disruptive technologies of the digital age.

The ADGM licence will allow Phoenix Ventures to access a well-developed market infrastructure and continue to scale its business in the MENA and GCC regions.

In addition to assisting Phoenix Ventures in establishing its operations in Abu Dhabi, Apex Group will secure corporate and fund services for the company and its first fund which is set to be launched in the near future.

Glyn Gibbs, Regional Head of Business Development - MENA at Apex Group, said: “Securing an ADGM licence will allow Phoenix Ventures to pursue further exciting investment opportunities and secure the next phase of growth. We are proud to have supported the team through their licence application and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Steve Khayat, CEO and Managing Director of Phoenix Venture Partners, commented: “The acquisition of an ADGM licence is a strategic milestone for our company as we seek to capitalise on the growing demand for innovative investment solutions.”

“This licence provides us with a robust regulatory framework and a gateway to a diverse range of investors, both domestic and international,” Khayat added.

The CEO concluded: “We are particularly excited about the opportunities presented by the Middle East and North Africa region and the GCC, where there is a significant appetite for diversified investment products.”

