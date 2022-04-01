Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGM Academy), the educational arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market has announced the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with the National University of Singapore’s Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF).

Under the framework of the MoU, ADGM Academy and AIDF will collaborate to bring thought leadership to the fintech community and strengthen the fintech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, chief operating officer of ADGM and managing director of ADGM Academy, said: “With this partnership, we are looking forward to utilising each other’s expertise and knowledge to build and introduce shared initiatives that strategically support the development and growth of the FinTech ecosystem in ADGM, Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

The two entities will conduct research into deep-tech solutions to real-world problems facing the financial services sector within the core themes of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, credit, big data analytics, digital transformation, and sustainable finance

Prof. Duan Jin-Chuan, Executive Director, Asian Institute of Digital Finance, National University of Singapore, said: "We, at AIDF, look forward to the close collaborations with ADGMA in research advancements, the education of skilled professionals, and nurturing of FinTech entrepreneurs. We see these activities as a vital component in pursuing a better future for our countries. We are also excited by the prospects of potential positive spill overs to other areas across wider regions from this undertaking.”

The agreement focuses on three key pillars that will support in accelerating applied based research in critical future-focused topics, bringing together regulators, policymakers, and academia to discuss and solve real world problem statements from the financial market.

The first pillar is research and publication, in which the two entities will conduct in-depth research on the current financial environment, its challenges and future advancements. To further accelerate the research collaboration, strategic research working group (SRWG) will be established, that will include both local and international institutions. The two organisations will collaborate on the co-development of white papers and other academic publications within the field of future-focused technology.

In addition, AIDF and ADGMA Research Centre together will facilitate knowledge exchange across regions and advance research collaboration. It will also explore further cooperation through the Fincubator programme to develop entrepreneurship and help innovative ideas to transform into market-ready products and services and drive cross border solutions where possible.

The second pillar is technology development, both the entities will work together on testing and implementation of iCASS (intelligent Credit Analytics Sharing System) into the ADGM Digital Lab Environment to support lenders in making credit facility decisions based on consolidated data and information which will further drive the development of the Abu Dhabi economy within the field of lending for Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs).

The third pillar is knowledge dissemination, AIDF and ADGM Academy will collaborate to bring thought leadership to the MENA Community and to build a technology leadership pipeline for Singapore, Abu Dhabi and the wider Asia and MENA region by conducting seminars and conferences around cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, credit, big data analytics, digital transformation, and sustainable finance.

The two organisations will also be working towards creating an ASIA-MENA Fintech Symposium, which brings together regulators, policymakers, key industry players and Fintech start-ups to discuss the global market challenges concerning the development of the Fintech ecosystem.

