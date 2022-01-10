The region’s first World Expo has announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ that will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months.

Priced at Dh195, the pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022.

It also offers 10 ‘Smart Queue Bookings’ per day for participating pavilions and attractions, “so you can skip waiting in long lines”.

Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail themselves of this pass which, was earlier priced at Dh495.

“Free access, with unlimited entries for the last 3 months of Expo, is available for kids and youth under 18, tertiary and higher education students, seniors 60 years and above, and people of determination. Tickets for children under six years old will only be issued to visitors upon arrival at the Expo site entrance, and cannot be booked online,” Expo 2020’s website reads.

Weekday tickets are also available for Dh45 and are valid for entries Monday to Friday.

The event has recorded nearly 9 million visits in its first three months.

Almost half of all visits (47 per cent) were generated by Season Passes, with the number of repeat visits to Expo in the first three months reaching 3.5 million.

Expo 2020 enforces stringent Covid-19 safety measures, which include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants, and on-site PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

All Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers must be vaccinated, while visitors ages 18 and above must present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).