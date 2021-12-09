UAE - Etihad Airways on Thursday advised travellers to use its new early check-in facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport to avoid queues and save time ahead of the busy travel season.

Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it would reward passengers who do so with 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

With the capital city hosting the Formula 1 season finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, schools breaking for the end-of-year holidays, and more people regaining their confidence to travel, December 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest months since the pandemic began.

As a result, Etihad Airways is anticipating a high number of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport this weekend and throughout the rest of December.

Below are some tips to have a smooth journey and avoid queues at the airport.

 

Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.