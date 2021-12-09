UAE - Etihad Airways on Thursday advised travellers to use its new early check-in facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport to avoid queues and save time ahead of the busy travel season.

Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it would reward passengers who do so with 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

With the capital city hosting the Formula 1 season finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, schools breaking for the end-of-year holidays, and more people regaining their confidence to travel, December 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest months since the pandemic began.

As a result, Etihad Airways is anticipating a high number of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport this weekend and throughout the rest of December.

Below are some tips to have a smooth journey and avoid queues at the airport.