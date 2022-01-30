PHOTO
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has offered an area of 718,000 square meters for investment in the nurseries in Riyadh, in support of the Saudi Green Initiative.
With the launch of investment projects in the governorates of Al Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Al Ghat, and Al Muzahmiyah, the nurseries are expected to provide a large number of trees, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The announcement came during a workshop organised by the Riyadh Chamber, represented by the Agriculture and Water Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Investment in the agricultural sector is important in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, supporting the Saudi Green Initiative, and in combating desertification, chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Al Turki said.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.