RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has offered an area of 718,000 square meters for investment in the nurseries in Riyadh, in support of the Saudi Green Initiative.

With the launch of investment projects in the governorates of Al Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Al Ghat, and Al Muzahmiyah, the nurseries are expected to provide a large number of trees, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement came during a workshop organised by the Riyadh Chamber, represented by the Agriculture and Water Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Investment in the agricultural sector is important in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, supporting the Saudi Green Initiative, and in combating desertification, chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Al Turki said.