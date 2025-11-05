BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's YPF and Italy's Eni have reached an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's XRG investment arm for it to join a liquefied natural gas project linked to Argentina's Vaca Muerta field, YPF said on Tuesday.

In a statement released during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, YPF CEO Horacio Marin said XRG's incorporation "strengthens a key initiative for the energy future of the country," and will allow Argentina to turn into a "world-class" exporter of LNG.

The project is seeking financing of at least $12.5 billion, a person close to YPF told Reuters. The companies are expected to sign a technical agreement within a month, that person added. Eni and Argentine state-controlled oil company YPF signed a final engineering agreement in October to export gas from the Vaca Muerta formation, the world's second-largest unconventional natural gas reserve.

YPF is leading the project, which involves installing floating liquefaction units at a port in the Patagonian province of Rio Negro. Gas will arrive from Vaca Muerta, in the province of Neuquen, via a pipeline.

Argentina, which is seeking to increase its foreign exchange reserves, could earn at least $10 billion annually if it exports 12 million tons of LNG a year, YPF said on Tuesday afternoon. Exports of LNG are expected to start by mid-2030.

As part of the project, YPF expects to export 50 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, 100,000 barrels of oil and 150,000 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas. (Reporting by Leila Miller and Eliana Raszewski, Editing by Kylie Madry, Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)