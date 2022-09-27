DUBAI - The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will kick off on Wednesday with the participation of several prominent climate action leaders, ministers and officials in all sectors of the green economy and sustainable development from around the world.

WGES is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO, emphasised the significance of this edition of the World Green Economy Summit, as the Middle East’s presence continues to grow the global sustainability agenda through effective strategies to adapt to climate change and combat its adverse effects. Egypt and the UAE are preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 and COP28 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The summit will focus on four main themes: Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth. It will feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world. It will also host the Regional Conference of Youth (RCOY) MENA 2022. More than 150 young people from across the region are taking part in the conference, in addition to 30 speakers who are experts, specialists and VIPs.

During the second day of WGES 2022, winners of the 4th Emirates Energy Award will be recognised. The Award is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy under the theme ‘Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy’.

The summit is held under the theme "Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero", coinciding with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which DEWA organises from 27th to 29th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.