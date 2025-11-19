Iraq - Wood, a leader in consulting and engineering, has secured a new contract to deliver project management and engineering services for PetroChina at the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq.

Under the contract, Wood will manage engineering, procurement and construction projects.

Located approximately 50 kilometers north-west of Basra, West Qurna 1 holds more than 20 billion barrels of recoverable reserves and is a cornerstone of Iraq’s energy infrastructure.

Ellis Renforth, President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “The West Qurna 1 field underpins the nation’s energy security and contributes significantly to its economic resilience. This contract award deepens our decade-long partnership at West Qurna 1 and reflects the continued trust placed in Wood to deliver complex energy solutions in Iraq. We’re proud to combine our global expertise with a strong local workforce to help support Iraq’s energy ambitions.”

The contract will be delivered by nearly 200 Wood employees based in Iraq and the UAE.

