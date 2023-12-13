US Climate Envoy John Kerry made his final speech at COP28 saying his country, along with China, will update their long-term strategies on pathways to net zero emissions by 2050, and encouraged other countries to do the same.

Kerry said the two countries had committed in a Shanghai Joint Statement two years ago to update the strategies, which they had done so.

Kerry said that the US and Chinese delegation will update their long-term strategies. He invited other parties to join them in doing so.

Kerry gave a positive summary of COP28, saying: “I think that everybody here should be pleased that in a world of Ukraine and the Middle East, and all the other challenges of a foundering planet, this is a moment that multilateralism has come together and people have taken decisions to try to find the common good.”

He said finding common ground was ‘a cause for celebration’, adding: “For the first time in the history of our regime, the decision supported by all nations of the world calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems to achieve net zero by 2050.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

