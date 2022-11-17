UAE's clean energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Jordan to collaborate on renewable energy projects with a total capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW).

Through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, Masdar is looking to increase its renewable energy footprint in Jordan, which currently includes two major renewable energy plants, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Jordan already produces around 29% of its electricity from renewable sources and plans to increase this share to 50% by 2030. The country is also looking to become a regional hub for green energy production benefiting from the abundance of renewable energy energies.

Masdar has a portfolio of renewable energy assets with a combined value of more than $20 billion in over 40 countries and a total capacity of more than 15 GW of clean electricity-generating capacity.

In 2015, the company delivered the Tafila Wind Farm in Jordan, the first commercial utility-scale wind power project in the Middle East. The 117-megawatt (MW) wind farm increased the country’s total power capacity by 3%. Masdar was also the developer and lead partner on the 200 MW Baynouna project, located east of Amman, which is the largest single solar energy project in Jordan.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com