SHARJAH - The Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum has successfully deployed an Oil & Gas industry-specific solution for its operations from global technology company SAP.

The implementation is an extension of Crescent Petroleum's solutions roadmap, which commenced in 2020 with Phase 1 implementation, representing the first global implementation of SAP S/4HANA Oil & Gas Model Company 1809 at the time, supporting plant maintenance, procurement, project systems, finance, human resources functions and HSE functions.

Ravi Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer of Crescent Petroleum and Board Member of the Crescent Group, said, "Having completed the Phase 1 of the SAP roadmap in a record eight months, we set out to integrate Crescent Petroleum's operations, providing a seamless flow of data, from Wellhead to Customer, in Phase 2. The benefits are significant as we have integrated data across disparate parts of the plant, allowing us to seamlessly integrate plant systems with SAP systems and ensure a single source of truth across the company."

Kumar added that digitising the processes has accelerated Crescent Petroleum's broader objectives of determining real-time visibility of information across the entire company and providing insightful data for a range of digital initiatives planned for the future.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East & Africa - South, said, "We enjoy a strategic relationship with Crescent Petroleum, which is a strong advocate of 'best practice adoption' in the Oil & Gas industry, as confirmed when it won the SAP Quality Gold Award for best implementation in 2021 for Phase 1 of this project.

"A large part of the success of Phase 2 has been due to the close collaboration of all the team members involved. The result is an integrated solution delivering relevant and reliable data, streamlined processes, enhanced operational efficiency and easily managed reporting for compliance purposes. This plays a crucial role in the next phase of Crescent's digital transformation."

The Phase 2 project was executed in a hybrid delivery model with key activities such as solution workshops, user acceptance testing and cutover delivered on-site, while build activities were conducted remotely.