The UAE has made great strides in global competitiveness to become a hub for the smart, autonomous and electric vehicles industry, the third edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum heard.

In a session, joined by public and private sector leaders, on ‘Multi-OEM collaboration in mobility: Mobility clusters’ role in catalysing convergence of industries to accelerate smart mobility’, participants discussed how mobility clusters are supporting the country’s efforts to become a global key player in smart and autonomous mobility solutions.

The panel included Arafat Al Yafai, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau, ADDED; Stephane Timpano, CEO of Aspire; Yvonne Winter, Co-Founder of Flynow Aviation; Bader Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution; Dr Hua Zhong, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of WeRide; and Zhang Xiaoyan, VP of China Centre for Information Industry Development.

Green tech pioneer

Meanwhile in another panel session, industry leaders weighed in on how decarbonisation, green energy production and supportive policies are transforming the UAE into a green tech pioneer.

The session titled ‘Make it Green: Navigating supply and demand in the green revolution, and opportunities for green tech in the industrial sector’, leaders presented an overview of the UAE’s decarbonisation efforts, including the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, to strengthen the country’s position as a global supplier of low-carbon hydrogen with the ambition to produce 1.4 Mtpa by 2031.

The panel included: Hugo Losada, CEO of Building Materials at Emirates Steel Arkan; Majid Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Altera; Mohamed Abdelqader Al Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer of Masdar; Francois Michel, CEO of John Cockerill; Yousif Bin Saeed Al Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels; and Eng Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer.

The panel explored the positive trend towards sustainable and resilient industrial models driven by environmental concerns and market dynamics as customers favour more responsible industrial products and services.

