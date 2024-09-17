ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on driving the future of green and clean energy in the UAE.

The two sides will collaborate on mitigating future challenges related to grid infrastructure, enhancing sustainable development and climate action, and exploring potential tech opportunities for robust energy transition and reliable grid operation.

The MoU was signed by Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI; and Khalid bin Hadi, Managing Director of Siemens Energy in the UAE, on the sidelines of World Utilities Congress, hosted by TAQA.

Collaboration areas, under the MoU, include exchanging knowledge through technical workshops and brainstorming sessions, presenting innovative solutions for challenges related to grid expansion and reliability, enhancing industrial development, exploring synergies with local universities and research institutions regarding energy transition, and honing youth skills and expertise in clean energy.

Moreover, the MoU seeks to evaluate the current grid infrastructure to integrate renewable energy and factor in sustainable energy transition strategies and analyse the hydrogen value chain, including large-scale hydrogen production and storage and its impact on the UAE's energy landscape and industrial economy.

Al Olama said, "We are pleased to partner with Siemens Energy to pave the way for a more sustainable energy sector. Such partnerships play a significant role in supporting the UAE's energy objectives and sustainable development. The MoU is in line with our commitment to shifting to a sustainable economy powered by clean and renewable energy. Our joint efforts will contribute to positioning the UAE as a hub for clean, climate-friendly energy solutions."

He added that the ministry is constantly keen on forging strategic partnerships with leading businesses, such as Siemens Energy, to adopt innovative sustainability technologies and solutions that offer both economic and environmental benefits.

Bin Hadi, in turn stated, "Together with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and supporting the UAE's bold vision, we will pursue our mutual goal of developing sustainable technology solutions to drive energy transition and combat climate change."