ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has launched the National Green Certificates Programme, which aims to promote environmentally friendly building practices in line with the objectives of the National Demand-side Management Programme and the National Green Building Regulation.

The National Green Certificates Programme sets specific standards for building classification in regard to energy efficiency, water management, indoor air quality, and the use of sustainable building materials.

MoEI will offer technical support and consultations for participating businesses to ensure the highest level of sustainability.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The Programme is a framework for classifications and requirements for enhancing sustainability and cutting down the carbon footprint of commercial buildings through identifying unified basics that ensure the latest world-class criteria for sustainable buildings are applied. We at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure are committed to advancing sustainable, environment-friendly practices across the board. The Programme is another step in our journey to drive a green economy and sustainable development."

For his part, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said that the Programme aligns with the ministry's keenness to integrate environmental sustainability and decarbonisation measures in the building sector. It will help reduce energy and water consumption and slash the sector's carbon footprint. This will contribute to the UAE's net-zero by 2050 target and will help build an infrastructure that can meet the development needs of the future.

To support the Programme, the ministry signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The first MoU was with First Abu Dhabi Bank, where they agreed to explore potential collaborations in green finance solutions to enhance the UAE's built environment sector. This includes participation in the National Green Certificates Programme and supporting the UAE's energy efficiency targets through innovative financing solutions. It also includes the development and promotion of green finance products for the built environment sector and the execution of joint initiatives to promote energy-efficient practices and technologies in the industry.

The second MoU was with Aldar Properties to implement green finance solutions specifically tailored to enhance the built environment sector in the UAE. This includes Aldar Properties' participation in the Programme, discovering the potential to finance this Programme, and providing technical services. They also agreed to implement joint initiatives to promote energy-efficient practices and technologies in the built environment sector.

The third was with Pact Carbon, where the company joins the Programme and supports other participants access global markets to sell carbon credits.

The fourth MoU was with Meagle Energy to establish a framework of cooperation between the parties to provide energy auditing and Measurement and Verification (M&V) services to the Ministry for the National Green Certificates Programme. Meagle Energy will conduct energy audits in accordance with the standards and guidelines set forth by MoEI.