UAE-based Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions said it has successfully completed the upgrade and activation project for the Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Jack-Up Barge 610 at its Hamriyah Shipyard in Sharjah.

A specialist in drilling, engineering, supplies and marine services, Ocean Oilfield provides a range of improved service solutions to both offshore and onshore oil and gas companies.

Following the successful upgrade, the 610 JUB sailed from its Sharjah shipyard on-time, said the Emirati group in its LinkedIn notification.

Fit to be deployed in both offshore and shallow waters, Rawabi JUB 610 boasts an LOA of 67.2m, a beam of 40m, a design draught of 3.3m, a depth of 6.1m and accommodation for up to 150 personnel.

Four pile legs each measuring 107m long will permit deployment in water depths of up to 65m.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Rawabi Vallianz, reflecting their trust in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and extend asset lifecycles," said a company spokesman.

"At Ocean Oilfield, we are proud to support Rawabi Vallianz with their projects and deeply appreciate their sustained trust, confidence, and repeated project awards. Our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence for Rawabi projects remains our top priority," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).