Fuel prices in the UAE have fallen once again in a move which will bring further relief to motorists who experienced all time petrol price highs in July.

Fuel services company Emarat tweeted new prices last night, which were released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee, showing prices for Super 95 and Super 98 down more than half a dirham from August.

Super 95 fell to AED 3.30 from AED 3.92, Super 98 to AED 3.41 from $4.03, Diesel to AED 3.87 from AED 4.14 and 91 E-Plus to AED 3.22 from AED 3.84.

OPEC Plus, the group of oil producing countries which includes the UAE and Saudi Arabia, agreed to a small increase in oil production at the start of August, of 100,000 barrels per day.

Reuters yesterday reported falling oil prices - $97.52 per barrel for Brent Crude futures for October. The price fell by $1.79 yesterday (Wednesday) and $5.37 on Tuesday, the report said, due to recession fears.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com