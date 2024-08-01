ABU DHABI - The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has published its 2023 Annual Report, illustrating its nuclear regulatory achievements to ensure the safe, secure and peaceful usage of nuclear energy and radiation sources in the UAE.

According to the report, FANR carried out its regulatory activities at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) through its resident inspectors and other deployed inspectors from its headquarters. These activities included 33 nuclear safety inspections of the BNPP, which covered site construction, commissioning, operational readiness, power ascension testing, vendor inspection activities, and operational activities.

The major achievement was the issuance of the Unit 4 Operating License following a thorough review by FANR to ensure it meets all regulatory requirements.

FANR maintained its mission to regulate radioactive sources, the physical protection of nuclear material, and nuclear facilities. In 2023, 24 inspections were conducted for licensee facit, and 146 inspections were conducted for radioactive source transport vehicles.

FANR conducted a cyber-security inspection of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to verify the implementation of regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, FANR works with the National Guards Command to protect the Power Plant physically and with national partners to ensure nuclear and radiation security at major public events.

Moreover, it conducted 57 safeguards-related inspections and 93 import and export control inspections to ensure the licensees' compliance with FANR's regulations.

The UAE signed the Administrative Arrangement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where the UAE launched its Safeguards Support Programme, which will provide knowledge and expertise that will enhance the effectiveness of IAEA's safeguards.

In addition, FANR's Emergency Operations Centre organised 20 drills and 12 training activities related to addressing a nuclear emergency as well as supported the IAEA in different training activities.

The authority continued its regulatory mission by licensing and inspecting facilities that are using radiation sources, carrying out 232 inspections in 100 medical and 114 non-medical facilities. It also issued a total of 1,293 licenses: 194 new licences, amended 703 licences, renewed 396 and issued 1,420 import permits and 610 export permits.

Protecting the public and the environment represents the core of FANR's mandate. FANR launched last year the UAE's first Master of Science in Medical Physics, in cooperation with Khalifa University to establish a trained cadre of medical physicists to contribute to the robust radiation protection infrastructure in the country.

In 2023, FANR continued implementing its capacity-building programmes to invest in local talents, such as the Developee Programme, Scholarship, Leadership Programme, and Inspector Qualification Programme. FANR employs over 255 people, of which 74% are Emiratis, and women represent 45% of its workforce.

It also launched its 2023-2026 Strategy entitled "our vision, our promise", to ensure the sustainability of developing the regulatory infrastructure and the oversight of the nuclear and radiation sector in the UAE, and the support to the UAE government's vision "We the UAE 2031".