ABU DHABI: Shri Hardeep S Puri, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, emphasised the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, describing it as one of the foremost producers of vital energy, which has made significant strides in the energy transition phase.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 40th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024), Puri said that the UAE is among the leading nations in green hydrogen production and in addressing critical minerals, noting that the country boasts an exceptional energy mix.

He highlighted the close cooperation between India and the UAE across various economic sectors, particularly in energy, forecasting growth in bilateral trade relations that will benefit both the region and the world. This comes as several economic and trade partnerships between the two nations come into effect.

With India’s growing natural gas consumption, Puri pointed to a recently signed long-term agreement with ADNOC to supply one million metric tonnes of gas annually to India through the ports of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, explaining that this cooperation opens up broader opportunities for more significant partnerships between the UAE and India.

Regarding India's energy landscape, the Indian Minister of Petroleum expressed his country’s aim to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 6 to 15 percent by October next year. He affirmed that the UAE and India have vast potential for expanding cooperation.

Puri also highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector, calling it a game-changing tool. India now utilises AI across various economic sectors and energy fields, confirming that these technologies not only reshape the landscape but also influence thinking on how to address energy issues more constructively and productively.

Commenting on the prominent participation of Indian energy companies at ADIPEC 2024, Puri said the exhibition is a vital platform for exchanging ideas and best practices on energy and advanced technology, as well as fostering business discussions and sealing deals that shape the global energy landscape.