Turkey has agreed liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deals with international energy companies, securing around 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas for the 2026–2028 period, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

The deals were announced over two days during the Gastech 2025 conference in Milan, where Turkey's state energy company BOTAS signed contracts with eight suppliers.

Initial agreements with BP, ENI and Shell covered 8.7 bcm, while five additional deals signed on Wednesday expanded the portfolio to include deliveries from companies based in Britain, the U.S., Germany, Japan and Norway.

Among the suppliers, UK-based Hartree will deliver 600 million cubic meters over two years. U.S. LNG producer Cheniere will supply 1.2 bcm within a year, while Germany's SEFE agreed to provide 1.8 bcm over three years, Bayraktar said.

Separately, Japan's JERA will deliver 600 million cubic metres under a one-year contract, and Norway's Equinor will supply 1.5 bcm over three years, he also said.

Turkey imported around 50 bcm of natural gas last year, including 14.3 bcm in the form of LNG. The newly signed contracts represent a significant portion of domestic consumption and are expected to strengthen supply security ahead of the winter season.

Bayraktar said the agreements reflect Turkey's strategy to build a flexible, multi-sourced and secure energy structure adding that the deals will enhance predictability in the country's medium-term gas portfolio.

