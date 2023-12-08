Tunisia - Tunisia and Saudi Arabia agreed in Riyadh (KSA) to form a joint Tunisian-Saudi working group, which would be in charge of developing an executive programme for bilateral cooperation in the water sector

According to a press release published, Thursday, by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, this agreemnt was made during the meeting held on Wednesday in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), between Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Minister Abdelmomen Belati and Saudi Minister of Environment and Agriculture Abderrahmen Fadli.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the work of the third meeting of the Executive Council of members of the International Date Council.

Belati reiterated Tunisia's determination to boost joint investments in the agricultural sector, referring to the projects launched by his department, including the increased use of treated wastewater in the agricultural sector, thanks to the establishment of the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of this water from large urban areas to agricultural production regions.

The Saudi minister expressed his country's will to launch cooperation projects with Tunisia in the agricultural sectors.

