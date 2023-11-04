Tunisia – The Total electricity production recorded, at the end of September 2023, a drop of 3% to stand at 15,048 GWh (excluding consumed self-production) against 15,445 GWh, at the end of September 2022, according to the monthly report on the Energy Situation of September 2023, released by the National Energy and Mines Observatory.

The production intended for the local market recorded a decrease of 2%. Thus, electricity purchases from Algeria and Libya covered 11% of the needs of the local market at the end of September 2023.

According to the report, the STEG still has the lion's share of electricity production with 99% of national production, at the end of September 2023. Electricity produced from natural gas recorded a decrease of 3%.

However, electricity production from renewable energy stood at 2.1%.

193 MW of photovoltaic roofs were installed in the residential sector and 311 authorisations were granted for a total power of 89MW in the industrial, tertiary and agricultural sectors.

Electricity sales recorded a drop of 1% between the end of September 2022 and the end of September 2023.

Sales of high voltage customers recorded a decrease of 6%, those of medium voltage customers also recorded a decline of 1%.

According to the observatory, industrialists remain the largest consumers of electricity. The majority of sectors recorded a drop in sales, mainly the paper and publishing industry (-16%), extractive industries (-16%) and IMCCV (-9%).

On the other hand, sales in the pumping sector (water and sanitary services) increased by 9%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).