Tunisia - Peak electricity consumption during the 2023 summer season is expected to reach 4,700 to 4,900 megawatts due to the rising use of air conditioners, said Cooperation and Communication Direcotr at the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG) Mounir Ghabri.

The STEG will endeavour to take the necessary measures to cope with this peak and ensure the continuity of electiricity supply despite the rising temperatures and the climate change of recent years, he told TAP.

Tunisia had recorded a record electricity consumption peak of 4,677 megawats on September 8, 2022, due to air-conditioning, he added.

He stated in this regard, that the STEG has considered the various possible scenarios for this summer so as to avoid malfunctions and blackouts, especially during peak consumption hours (11 a.m. till 3 p.m.), due to the high demand resulting from the simultaneous use of various appliances, notably air conditioners in administrations, shops and households.

