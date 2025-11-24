Tunis –The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) are celebrating in November 25 years of a “unique” partnership and strengthened economic, political, and social ties.

The 7th AU–EU Summit, taking place on November 24-25 in Luanda, Angola, will mark a quarter-century of “unique and fruitful” cooperation. The summit will be held under the theme “Promoting Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism.”

The summit, which will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, will feature the announcement of a series of new projects in key areas such as energy and digital transition.

“A new era of genuine and sustainable trade and cooperation will open between our two continental markets,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an exclusive statement to TAP news agency.

She emphasised that, under the “Global Gateway” Africa–Europe strategy, Europe’s investment plan for a better-connected world, new projects will be announced at the Luanda Summit.

Energy transition: a crucial challenge for Tunisia

For Tunisia, von der Leyen highlighted the undersea electricity interconnection project between Tunisia and Italy under the Global Gateway strategy, which she said will help build a future with greater energy security, sustainability, and integration of renewable energy for both countries.

She added that the EU supports Tunisia’s ambitious renewable energy programmes, contributing to the diversification and greening of the national energy mix.

By developing solar and wind energy, Tunisia will be able to reduce the cost of local energy supply, accelerate an ecological transition, create tens of thousands of new jobs, strengthen the economy, and bring long-term benefits to its citizens, von der Leyen said.

Diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels is crucial for Tunisia to improve energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A clean energy future for Africa and its population

The EU aims to maximise the benefits of a green transition that generates jobs while minimizing environmental risks. Von der Leyen also stressed that EU–AU cooperation will be intensified in clean renewable energy and raw materials, which create value and employment in Africa for African populations.

Europe is Africa’s main trading partner and closest neighbour. “It establishes genuine and sustainable partnerships,” she said.

At the Luanda Summit, which marks the 25th anniversary of the EU–AU partnership, the unique Europe–Africa partnership will be elevated to a higher level, she added.

She recalled that a year ago, Europe and South Africa launched the “Scaling up Renewables in Africa” campaign to mobilise investments in clean energy, provide electricity access to 600 million people who still lack it, and attract investors to Africa’s booming energy sector. Last week, she noted, the EU mobilized €15.5 billion for this purpose.

During the two-day summit, African and European leaders will explore ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, particularly peace, security, multilateralism, mobility, and migration.

A joint declaration is expected at the conclusion of the summit.

