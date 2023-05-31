Tunisia - Implementation of the first phase of the natural gas supply project for the Kallalet industrial zone in Moknine (Monastir governorate) has just begun, with joint funding of 652,000 dinars from the local municipality and the United Nations Development Programme.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will give a major boost to the pottery industry, the main economic activity in the Kallalet locality, especially with the connection of almost forty kilns to natural gas, Kadhem Masmoudi, the local handicraft delegate in Monastir, told TAP.

"With the connection to natural gas, the value of pottery exports from the region will increase by almost 25 million dinars by 2025," the official stressed, pointing out that the total value of pottery exports reached more than 2.5 million dinars in the first quarter of 2023 and 9 million dinars for the whole of 2022.

"However, we still need to provide financial support to artisans for the purchase of natural gas kilns, which cost between 50 and 200 thousand dinars per unit," Masmoudi stressed.

