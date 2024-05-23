The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources plans to operate a new transportation pipeline for petroleum products on the Mediterranean coast, according to Al Arabiya Business.

The new pipeline will link the MIDOR oil refinery, located in Alexandria's Amreya Free Zone, to El-Hamra Port.

This project, with an investment cost of EGP 1.70 billion, is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, an informed source told Al Arabiya Business.

The project aims to supply El-Alamein City and its surrounding areas with refined fuel.

With 75% of the construction work already completed, the project is expected to be finished by the end of Q3-24 and to start operations in phases by the end of the year.

Sources also revealed that part of the petroleum products transported by the new pipeline will be allocated for export through El-Hamra Port starting in 2025.

