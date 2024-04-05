Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, will showcase its comprehensive suite of vertically integrated energy solutions at World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

This includes the Vertex N and Vertex S+ with advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology and 210 mm platform. Alongside, attendees can explore the latest innovations and product launches from TrinaTracker and Trina Storage.

The premier business event for future energy and sustainability will be held at Adnec from April 16 to 18, 2024.

"Trina Solar's participation at WFES exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation in the region’s renewable energy sector,” said Bao Yang, President of Global Sales & Marketing at Trina Solar.

"Through our advanced technologies and integrated solutions, we are revolutionising how solar energy is harnessed and utilised. By extending access to these advancements, we aim to empower a sustainable energy future and support the region's journey towards net-zero goals."

Vertex n-type family: Leading the N era of Solar Energy

Trina Solar's Vertex n-type family, equipped with cutting-edge n-type i-TOPCon technology, delivers superior efficiency, exceptional long-term reliability, and lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar developers.

The showcased portfolio will encompass the high-power Vertex N 720W and 625W series designed for utility-scale projects, the versatile Vertex S+ 505W for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, and the 450W series optimised for residential applications.

The star of the show NEG19RC.20 Vertex N 625W series bifacial dual glass module modules, with strategic module size of 210 mm by 182 mm for N-type cells, enhancing the compatibility with electrical systems and trackers. Offering a remarkable 13% increase in installation capacity for single-row tracker systems. The innovative and optimised module dimensions offer more feasibility to utility-scale solar applications, achieving maximum performance and cost-effectiveness.

NE19R Vertex N 625W series monofacial backsheet modules, designed and produced specifically for the Middle East, are highly compatible with trackers, with 13% increase in installation capacity for single-row tracker systems. The innovative and optimised module dimensions offer more feasibility to utility-scale and C&I solar applications.

High reliability

The NEG21C.20 Vertex N 720W series module offers high reliability, efficiency, power, and energy yield, featuring the four keys to unlocking low LCOE and increasing module efficiency up to 23.2%. Thanks to the module golden-sized design, it guarantees seamless integration, ultra-low degradation, and optimised bifacial power generation.

Trina Solar NEG18R.28 Vertex S+ 505W module is a universal solution with optimal size for commercial and industrial rooftop systems. The module delivers high efficiency of 22.7% and comes with a 30-year performance warranty. The size and lightness of the panel, makes it easy to handle and install and suitable for large-scale commercial installation.

The transparent black NEG9RC.28 Vertex S+ 450W where elegance meets power is the preferred option for high-end aesthetic applications and the perfect choice for generating maximum power output from limited space.

TrinaTracker: Global Smart Tracking Solutions

TrinaTracker will be at the forefront of innovation, unveiling its latest groundbreaking new tracking system at the exhibition. The TrinaTracker team will highlight cutting-edge smart tracking solutions, showcasing advancements across Trina’s entire product portfolio, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to providing end-to-end solutions, offering expertise from project planning and optimisation to installation, commissioning, and after-sales services.

In the MEA region, where demand for efficient solar solutions is ever-growing, TrinaTracker's innovative approach, coupled with its comprehensive support offerings, is set to transform the landscape of sustainable energy.

Leading the energy transition through storage

As the MEA region embraces renewable energy at an unprecedented rate, Trina Storage is set to launch an innovative storage system at the exhibition, paralleling the groundbreaking advancements in solar energy harvesting.

With a keen focus on innovation, Trina Solar’s team will showcase flexible storage solutions tailored for various application scenarios, including solar + storage, standalone setups, and large industrial and microgrid applications. The comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services empowers Utilities, IPPs, Developers, and EPCs to deploy storage solutions efficiently and affordably, accelerating the transition towards sustainable energy practices.

Guided by the mission "Solar Energy for All," Trina Solar remains dedicated to offering tailored energy solutions for diverse applications across the Middle East. As pioneers in smart PV and energy storage solutions, the company will continue to pave the way for a net-zero future.

