Tunisia - Chairman of the Toyota Tsusho Corporation Group, Nobuhiko Murakami, underlined during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Government Palace in the Kasbah Wednesday the Japanese group's determination to implement other renewable energy projects in Tunisia in the coming period, which will reinforce the country's attractiveness as a destination for investment in this sector.

The Japanese investor highlighted the support provided by the Tunisian authorities to the Japanese company in Tunisia, which has contributed to the development of its fields of activity and the implementation of its projects, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

For his part, the Prime Minister stressed that the Tunisian state is determined to create a favourable investment climate for Tunisian and foreign investors, particularly in promising sectors such as renewable energy.

This sector is capable of guaranteeing a high degree of energy independence, while taking into account the requirements of sustainable development.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).