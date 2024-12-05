NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has announced that its food company Topian has inaugurated its first high-tech greenhouse in Oxagon, NEOM’s reimagined industrial city on the Red Sea coast.

The opening of the climate-resilient agricultural asset, in northwest Saudi Arabia, aims to pilot sustainable localized production enabled by high-technology solutions.

Located in Oxagon’s dedicated innovation district – Oxagon Innovation Bay – the first Topian greenhouse spans four hectares of state-of-the-art facilities.

As part of Topian’s mission to redefine food production through innovative, sustainable food systems, the pilot aims to optimize productivity and crop quality, while minimizing inputs, especially the use of natural resources such as water and energy.

Dr Juan Carlos Motamayor, CEO of Topian, said: "This project is exciting because this first set of high-tech greenhouses enables us to control the climate for plant growth in an environmentally friendly manner, producing almost four thousand tons of fruit and vegetables, while developing AI-driven predictive models for the operation of more efficient greenhouses elsewhere in the region."

"It represents a positive step towards boosting regional and national food security and transforming food systems in Saudi Arabia and other arid regions affected by climate change," he added.

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, said: "This pilot aims to deliver, at scale, sustainably produced ingredients that NEOM residents and hospitality partners will be able to use – demonstrating an entirely localized ‘farm-to-table’ supply chain. Together with Topian, we are taking the next step in utilizing clean technology to change industry for the better."

According to Wanchoo, the first phase, focused on modulating climate parameters and assessing the suitability of different crops in varied production systems, will test various configurations and automation.

Cooling efficiency will be one of the key parameters. Topian’s scientists and technicians will optimise energy and water use through existing and novel cooling technologies and radiation control, leveraging in the future NEOM’s extensive photovoltaic network, he stated.

"Fruit and vegetable trials will identify which produce performs best in local conditions, analyzing taste, color and texture to deliver a superior consumer experience. The goal is to provide consumers with year-round availability of local produce, like lettuce, tomatoes and strawberries, which will be fresher, tastier, and produced more sustainably," he added.

According to NEOM, Topian will use this pilot to inform optimal crop growing conditions. The investment in high-technology production facilities establishes a testbed for other companies looking to develop diverse products and services to meet global demands.

The opening of the facilities also marks another milestone in realizing NEOM’s vision to establish sustainable industries of the future.

