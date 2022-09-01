thyssenkrupp Uhde, a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for chemical plants, has won a contract from Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qafco), an affiliate of QatarEnergy, to provide engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for a world-scale ammonia plant, capable of producing its full output as blue ammonia.

The project, which is being set up in a consortium with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), a leading construction company in the Middle East, is due for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

Thanks to the uhde ammonia technology, the single-train plant will have a record capacity of 3,500 metric tons/day. This further enhances thyssenkrupp Uhde’s strong position in the mega-scale market, said its top official at the signing ceremony held yesterday (August 31).

"thyssenkrupp has a long-standing business relationship with Qatar, and we are delighted to sign this contract today. With our proven technology and innovation expertise we are laying the foundation towards sustainable solutions jointly with our customers," remarked Martina Merz, the CEO of thyssenkrupp after signing the contract.

Dr Cord Landsmann, CEO thyssenkrupp Uhde said: "The ongoing trust of our esteemed customer clearly shows that we can deliver solutions for the rising demand in clean ammonia, be it blue or green, be it as fertilizer or as transport medium for hydrogen."

"With our well-proven uhde dual pressure technology, clean ammonia can be produced in large quantities and we are very proud to be QatarEnergy’s and Qafco’s partner in this lighthouse project. We are ready for the green transformation," he added.

