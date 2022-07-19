UAE-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has joined forces with Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology company for energy transition, to establish a new venture - NT Energies headquarted in Abu Dhabi, that will offer added value services in hydrogen and related decarbonization projects and CO2 capture.

A subsidiary of UAE-based National Marine Dredging company, NPCC said the new company will support energy transition in the UAE, the region and North Africa.

The key objective is to provide added value services in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonization projects, CO2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, as well as other energy transition related themes, said the Emirati group in its statement.

NT Energies will also provide onshore and offshore oil and gas fields and facilities services, building and energy efficiency services, oil tanks installation and repair, installation, maintenance and manufacturing of alternative energy equipment as well as oil and gas facilities consultancy and engineering consultations on alternative energy and research, it added.

The agreement for the JV was signed by Engineer Ahmed Al Dhaheri, the Chief Executive Officer of NPCC and Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, on the sidelines of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Paris.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs along weith other senior officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al Dhaheri said the new joint venture aims to promote a culture of sustainability and supports the best environmental practices in light of our rational government's commitment to moving toward clean energy sources.

"By combining Technip Energies technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and global footprint, and our project management skills for EPC projects, regional footprint and fabrication capabilities, the new firm NT Energies will bring to the table added value services in hydrogen and related decarbonization projects and CO2 capture in the UAE, the region and North Africa," he stated.

Pieton dubbed the partnership with NPCC as a new milestone in Technip Energies' journey to accelerate the energy transition and limit climate change.

"We are very proud to have signed this agreement with such a recognized leader and long-standing partner with whom we have delivered many key energy projects. By sharing the experiences, capabilities, and know-how of our companies, we are confident that NT Energies will be able to rapidly bring to life the energy transition infrastructures that the UAE and MENA region require both domestically and for exports, particularly in the areas of Power to Gas, blue/green hydrogen and ammonia, CO2 management, sustainable fuels and circularity," stated the top official.

"Beyond policies, it is industry leaders like T.EN and NPCC who will develop, scale up and integrate credible solutions towards a low carbon environment. Our collaboration will help to further develop local competencies, increase in-country value, and cooperate to break down barriers to engineer a sustainable future together," he added.

National Marine Dredging Group CEO Engineer Yasser Zaghloul said the new agreement reaffirms the commitment of NPCC to support energy transition and decarbonisation in line with the UAE’s strategy to take positive and effective climate change actions to ensure a decarbonised future.

"This agreement with Technip Energies opens up new opportunities for sharing expertise in the field of sustainable energy and aligns with our expansion plans and ongoing search for new ways to strengthen global partnerships in line with our strategic vision of continuous growth," he added.

