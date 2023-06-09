Taha International Company for Industrial Services has announced a game-changing agreement with top South Korean company Hwarim Tech that will help strengthen and expand the cooperation between the two companies within the realm of aluminium processing.

A multi-discipline solutions provider with corporate office in Netherlands, Taha is a specialist in innovative, environmentally-friendly and cost-effective services and offers key equipment and products to the aluminium and steel industries worldwide.

Since 2014, Taha has been providing metal recovery services to Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest single site aluminium smelter ex China.

The scope of the partnership encompasses various areas, including boosting technology trade deal of Industry Dust & Gas Extractor System, and aluminium dross treatment system and know-how support & knowledge.

As per the agreement, Taha will supply the Korean company with secondary aluminum materials. The purpose behind this collaboration is to leverage innovative methodologies that promote sustainability and environmental preservation, specifically through the extraction of aluminum metal.

This collaboration is aimed at fostering the exchange of invaluable experiences and knowledge, facilitating the development of investment opportunities and joint cooperation in projects related to the enhancement of manufacturing processes, quality standards, and the exploration of innovative technologies and methodologies within the field of aluminum.

The agreement was signed during the recent visit of a Bahraini trade delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, to South Korea.

Taha said that the primary objective of the visit was to foster stronger bilateral investments between the two friendly nations, thus aligning with the economic recovery plan.

This initiative received valuable support from Export Bahrain, further enhancing the prospects of mutual growth and prosperity.

The strategic collaboration aligns with the objectives of Taha International in promoting sustainable development within the aluminum industry and transitioning towards a greener economy, said its top official.

"This signifies our commitment to bolster trade cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and South Korea in the aluminum sector, with a particular focus on advancing aluminum processing technologies," remarked its CEO Ammar Awachi.

"The aim is to foster stronger ties and strategic partnerships between the Bahraini and South Korean aluminum industries, while capitalizing on the South Korean counterpart’s cutting-edge technologies," he stated.

Under this partnership, the two companies will join forces to offer comprehensive solutions to enterprises operating within the aluminum sector.

"Leveraging our existing economic and trade relations, we intend to establish enduring partnerships and initiatives that facilitate fruitful collaboration and pave the way for future growth plans," he added.

These solutions will revolve around employing cutting-edge technologies to effectively treat aluminum dross and extract aluminum metal in a manner that is both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

Lauding the collaboration, Awachi said: "Our commitment remains steadfast in exporting our services and products to global markets, while fostering continuous cooperation to drive innovation, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and shape global trends in the utilization of aluminum metal."

"We commend Export Bahrain for their active role in creating a conducive environment for private sector institutions, enabling them to thrive, prosper, and expand their operations," he added.

