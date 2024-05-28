Riyadh: Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is pleased to announce the successful financial close for the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) project in Makkah.

This landmark project will have a strategic storage capacity of 2,000,000 cubic meters and an operational tank capacity of 500,000 cubic meters to bolster the potable water distribution system.



Eng. Khaled Al-Qureshi, CEO of SWPC, highlighted that this ISWR project marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia to involve private sector participation, in alignment with the National Water Strategy.



The Juranah ISWR will be executed under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, with commercial operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027.



"The project's concession will span 30 years, with direct investment from private sector amounting to SAR 1.5 billion and guaranteeing 100% stored water availability, reducing operational costs, and enhancing local content by increasing the localization of business and human resources," said Eng. Al-Qureshi.



The consortium awarded the project consists Vision International Investment Company, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Taqa Company.



This project is expected to significantly enhance the water supply chain, serving residents and visitors of Makkah, as well as Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.



The Juranah ISWR project continues the momentum of the public-private partnership initiative within the Ministry of environment, water, and agriculture, building on the successful execution of previous independent water projects, independent water transmission pipelines, and wastewater treatment projects.