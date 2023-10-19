The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced that Star Charge is expanding its global operations by setting up its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster in Masdar City. The collaboration agreement with ADIO was signed on the sidelines of Gitex Global.

Star Charge is a smart energy turnkey solution provider, offering complete EV charging and energy storage hardware, software, and seamless services. The company’s R&D efforts are focused on advancing new energy solutions through pivotal technologies like IoT, dynamic power distribution, and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “We are proud to welcome Star Charge to Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster, which continues to attract leading global innovators, as we collaborate together within an enabling ecosystem to collectively drive the future of sustainable mobility across the world.”

Bright future

Claire Wang, Star Charge GCC Country Manager, said: “Our commitment to innovating EV infrastructure, combined with the constructive and influential platform offered by SAVI and Masdar City, paints a bright future for sustainable mobility in the region. This partnership will undoubtedly catalyse the growth of EV adoption and the transition to cleaner, smarter new energy ecosystem in the region.”

Abu Dhabi is developing a comprehensive multi-modal cluster designed to accelerate the deployment of smart and autonomous vehicles across air, land and sea.

