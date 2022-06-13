UAE – The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has selected Siemens Technology to provide a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country.

Siemens will install 10 Sicharge D 160 kilowatts (kW) chargers on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah, according to a press release on Sunday.

This step is in line with the UAE’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of EVs.

Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure equipment, control, and monitoring software to the new network whose chargers have a scalable power of up to 300 kW.

The Under-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Industry, Sharif Salim Al Olama, said: "The UAE is committed and working with confidence to reduce the nationwide carbon footprint, by working on the demand side, supply-side and working on our different energies and future technologies to reduce our carbon footprint."

The Vice President Sales eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Birgit Dargel, commented: "With a peak efficiency of 96%, it is one of the most efficient high-power DC chargers currently available. Its communication ability with the cloud provides operators with real-time information and flexibility to manage their charging network."

